Garlic bread in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cross Creek Cafe image

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread Side$1.00
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Pielands image

 

Pielands

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
Toasted with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella, served warm with a side or marinara or ranch.
More about Pielands
Grant Central Pizza East image

PIZZA

Grant Central Pizza East

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.00
Single piece of garlic bread with side of marinara
More about Grant Central Pizza East
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Galla's Pizza
G's Pizza image

 

G's Pizza

5920 Roswell Road, Suite B119, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about G's Pizza

