General tso chicken in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso Chicken & Beef
General Tso's Chicken
Marinated dark meat chicken chunks deep fried and sautéed with hot pepper-garlic brown sauce, green and red bell pepper, and yellow onion
More about Chai Peking
c55ecba9-1cfe-49aa-a46b-d556c65dd4f2 image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Chicken, sweet & spicy soy
More about Ruby Chow's
General Tso's Chicken image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Kitchen

