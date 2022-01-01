General tso chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve general tso chicken
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|General Tso Chicken & Beef
|General Tso's Chicken
Marinated dark meat chicken chunks deep fried and sautéed with hot pepper-garlic brown sauce, green and red bell pepper, and yellow onion
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|General Tso's Chicken Combo
|$15.40
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
FRENCH FRIES
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|General Tso's Chicken
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Chicken, sweet & spicy soy
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|General Tso's Chicken Combo
|$15.40
|General Tso's Chicken
|$19.80
