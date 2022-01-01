Greek salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA
Formaggio Mio
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta
|personal cheese
|$9.95
|Margarita--Family
|$23.95
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.95
The Greek Pizzeria
3400 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Greek Salad
|$7.75
Romaine, Tomato Wedges, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, shred Feta
Under the Cork Tree
5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|10 wings ( All Same)
|$14.50
|6 Wings
|$8.99
|Ranch
|$0.60
Breadwinner - CFW
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Ste 130, Atlanta
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & a side of our house Greek dressing.