Greek salad in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve greek salad

Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
personal cheese$9.95
Margarita--Family$23.95
Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
More about Formaggio Mio
The Greek Pizzeria image

 

The Greek Pizzeria

3400 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.75
Romaine, Tomato Wedges, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, shred Feta
More about The Greek Pizzeria
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
More about Olive Bistro
Under the Cork Tree image

 

Under the Cork Tree

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$12.00
More about Under the Cork Tree
Galla's Pizza image

 

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 wings ( All Same)$14.50
6 Wings$8.99
Ranch$0.60
More about Galla's Pizza
Item pic

 

Breadwinner - CFW

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Ste 130, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & a side of our house Greek dressing.
More about Breadwinner - CFW

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Curry

Octopus

Pho

Avocado Toast

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston