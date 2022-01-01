Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Beans Side
Fried Green Beans$5.99
Served with horseradish sauce
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$5.95
More about Formaggio Mio
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Green Bean$8.00
Crispy Sauteed Green Bean$13.00
Sautéed green beans with garlic
Stir Fry Green Beans$14.50
Stir fry green beans and carrots with beef, chicken, or tofu
More about Anh's Kitchen
Hammocks Trading Company image

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Beans$6.00
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Beans$4.99
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Maepole

72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans & Onions$3.50
Seared
Family Size Green Beans + Onions
More about Maepole
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Green Beans (4-6 ppl)$21.00
Wok Fired Green Beans$5.00
Pint Green Beans (2-3 ppl)$11.00
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Banshee image

 

Banshee

1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.9 (2049 reviews)
Green Bean Salad (Vegetarian)$13.00
peppercorn dressing, glazed shiitake, almonds, crispy shallot
More about Banshee

