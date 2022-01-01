Green beans in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve green beans
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Green Beans Side
|Fried Green Beans
|$5.99
Served with horseradish sauce
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Side of Green Bean
|$8.00
|Crispy Sauteed Green Bean
|$13.00
Sautéed green beans with garlic
|Stir Fry Green Beans
|$14.50
Stir fry green beans and carrots with beef, chicken, or tofu
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Green Beans
|$6.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Green Beans
|$4.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Maepole
72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta
|Green Beans & Onions
|$3.50
Seared
|Family Size Green Beans + Onions
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Quart Green Beans (4-6 ppl)
|$21.00
|Wok Fired Green Beans
|$5.00
|Pint Green Beans (2-3 ppl)
|$11.00