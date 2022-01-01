Grilled chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree
|$13.90
Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken BLT Panini
|$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
|Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree
|$13.90
Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
HAMBURGERS
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken salad bowl
|$13.99
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Chicken Grill Mix
|$10.99
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sand
|$13.00
Freshest Salad Bar
5829 Campbellton Road, South Fulton
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00