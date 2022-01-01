Grilled chicken in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree$13.90
Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce
More about Fresh to Order
Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wings$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about La Costilla Grill
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree$13.90
Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce
More about Fresh to Order
Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
More about Restaurant 10
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken salad bowl$13.99
More about Toco Grill
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Grill Mix$10.99
More about BGR Grille
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sand$13.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Freshest Salad Bar image

 

Freshest Salad Bar

5829 Campbellton Road, South Fulton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Freshest Salad Bar

