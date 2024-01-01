Grilled chicken quesadillas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
More about Big Kahuna
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.99
Grilled chicken and jack cheese on 10 inch tortilla served with rice beans
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.