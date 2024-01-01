Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken quesadillas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas

Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.99
Grilled chicken and jack cheese on 10 inch tortilla served with rice beans
More about Big Kahuna
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortilla, queso oaxaca, grilled chicken, corn chips, side of queso
More about Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

