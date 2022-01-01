Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
  • Atlanta
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, pickles, wb sauce, brioche roll
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.25
More about Sandy Springs Diner
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, & tomato on a hamburger bun.
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Oy! Cumberland

