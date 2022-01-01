Grilled chicken sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, pickles, wb sauce, brioche roll
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, & tomato on a hamburger bun.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49