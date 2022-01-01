Gumbo in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve gumbo
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
|Shrimp &Grits
|$22.00
More about Lagarde
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Tots
|$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
|Cajun Fish Bites App
|$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce