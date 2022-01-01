Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve honey chicken

Augustines

327 memorial drive, Atlanta

Nashville Honey Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken sandwich tossed in our house made Nashville honey hot sauce, topped with ranch dressing, pickles and tomatoes served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
More about Augustines
Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

Georgia Honey Hot Fried Chicken$26.00
Airline chicken breast or Mississippi catfish, braised collards, yams. Chicken is fried using peanut oil
More about Toast On Lenox
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich$13.00
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
Juniper Cafe - Modern Vietnamese and Bakery

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Fried Springer Mountain Chicken Breast tossed in Chinese Chili Crisp & drizzled with honey, served on a fresh butter biscuit. Available with or without egg
More about Juniper Cafe - Modern Vietnamese and Bakery

