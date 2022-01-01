Honey chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve honey chicken
Augustines
327 memorial drive, Atlanta
|Nashville Honey Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken sandwich tossed in our house made Nashville honey hot sauce, topped with ranch dressing, pickles and tomatoes served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Georgia Honey Hot Fried Chicken
|$26.00
Airline chicken breast or Mississippi catfish, braised collards, yams. Chicken is fried using peanut oil
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
Juniper Cafe - Modern Vietnamese and Bakery
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit
|$12.00
Fried Springer Mountain Chicken Breast tossed in Chinese Chili Crisp & drizzled with honey, served on a fresh butter biscuit. Available with or without egg