Hot and sour soup in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|*Hot & Sour Soup
|$6.75
Mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, and silky egg ribbons in our savory chicken broth make this spicy and tangy soup a favorite
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$7.70
Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.