Hot and sour soup in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Hot & Sour Soup$6.75
Mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, and silky egg ribbons in our savory chicken broth make this spicy and tangy soup a favorite
More about Chai Peking
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup$7.70
Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.
More about Gu's Dumplings
NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup$7.70
Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.
More about Gu's Kitchen

