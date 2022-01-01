Hummus in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve hummus
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Black Bean Hummus
|$9.00
roasted red pepper, cucumbers, feta, arugula pesto, pita bread
FRENCH FRIES
Aziza
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta
|HUMMUS #1
|$16.00
Topped with ghormeh sabzi, chicken, black lime, crispy chickpeas. Served with two pitas.
|HUMMUS #2
|$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Falafel w/ Hummus
|$4.59
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
|Hummus & Pita Plate
|$6.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
Rina
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Hummus No.2
|$12.00
Roasted spiced butternut, dukkha, harissa.
*contains pine nuts & pistachios
|Hummus No.1
|$12.00
Hard egg, tahini, crispy chickpeas, pickles, slaw.
|Hummus No.0
|$10.00
Tahini, olive oil, parsley.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Hummus Plate
|$9.00
Served with Toasted Pita, Carrots, Celery
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Grilled Veg & Hummus
|$11.99
SALADS • TAPAS
Olive Bistro
1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta
|Hummus Bistro Bowl
|$8.00
|Half Rice Half Hummus Bistro Bowl
|$8.00
|Grilled Lamb & Hummus Sandwich
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Hummus Basar
|$10.99
A plate of hummus with a mountain of ground beef in the middle layered with grilled onions. grilled pita on the side.
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
Wild Heaven Beer - West End
1010 White St SW, Atlanta
|Hummus Plate
|$8.00
Garlic, lemon, rosemary oil.\t\t\t\t\tComes with your choice of 8 pieces of pita or cucumbers & carrots.
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falafel Nation
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|HUMMUS BOWL COMBO
|$13.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita, COMBO features the addition of Fries and a beverage of your choice.
|HUMMUS BOWL
|$8.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita
|SIDE OF HUMMUS (8 oz)
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|HUMMUS
|$8.00
navy bean hummus, olive relish, sourdough
The Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs
|Hummus Plate
|$5.99
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
|Hummus & Greek Salad
|$15.95
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Hummus 8oz
|$6.00
Our extra creamy hummus. Garbanzo beans, tahini, EVOO, lemon, and garlic.
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chickpea Hummus
|$12.00
radishes, walnuts, mint, evoo, grilled pita
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Hummus & Greek Salad
|$15.95
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
Redbird
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$9.00
with garlic jam, spicy puffed rice and pita fry bread (vv)
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta
|W/ Hummus
|$4.89
|Veggie-Hummus Sandwich
|$9.99