Hummus in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Hummus$9.00
roasted red pepper, cucumbers, feta, arugula pesto, pita bread
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Aziza image

FRENCH FRIES

Aziza

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS #1$16.00
Topped with ghormeh sabzi, chicken, black lime, crispy chickpeas. Served with two pitas.
HUMMUS #2$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
More about Aziza
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Platter$11.95
More about Formaggio Mio
Item pic

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel w/ Hummus$4.59
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
Hummus & Pita Plate$6.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
More about Local Expedition
Hummus No.2 image

 

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus No.2$12.00
Roasted spiced butternut, dukkha, harissa.
*contains pine nuts & pistachios
Hummus No.1$12.00
Hard egg, tahini, crispy chickpeas, pickles, slaw.
Hummus No.0$10.00
Tahini, olive oil, parsley.
More about Rina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$9.00
Served with Toasted Pita, Carrots, Celery
More about Lagarde
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Veg & Hummus$11.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Bistro Bowl$8.00
Half Rice Half Hummus Bistro Bowl$8.00
Grilled Lamb & Hummus Sandwich$13.00
More about Olive Bistro
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Basar$10.99
A plate of hummus with a mountain of ground beef in the middle layered with grilled onions. grilled pita on the side.
More about Toco Grill
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Item pic

 

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

1010 White St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Plate$8.00
Garlic, lemon, rosemary oil.\t\t\t\t\tComes with your choice of 8 pieces of pita or cucumbers & carrots.
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End
HUMMUS BOWL image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS BOWL COMBO$13.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita, COMBO features the addition of Fries and a beverage of your choice.
HUMMUS BOWL$8.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita
SIDE OF HUMMUS (8 oz)$5.00
More about Falafel Nation
a mano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HUMMUS$8.00
navy bean hummus, olive relish, sourdough
More about a mano
The Local Expedition image

 

The Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Plate$5.99
More about The Local Expedition
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
Hummus & Greek Salad$15.95
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Banner pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus 8oz$6.00
Our extra creamy hummus. Garbanzo beans, tahini, EVOO, lemon, and garlic.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Item pic

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea Hummus$12.00
radishes, walnuts, mint, evoo, grilled pita
More about The Select
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus & Greek Salad$15.95
Red Pepper Hummus$8.95
feta, celery, carrots, crispy chickpeas, pita, crostini
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Garlic Hummus$9.00
with garlic jam, spicy puffed rice and pita fry bread (vv)
More about Redbird
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
W/ Hummus$4.89
Veggie-Hummus Sandwich$9.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS$8.95
House made hummus, carrots and celery, olives, and pita points.
More about Whitehall Tavern

