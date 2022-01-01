Kale salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve kale salad
Arden's Garden
1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta
|New Kale Salad
|$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta
|Mango Kale Salad
|$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Parmesan Mango Vinaigrette
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Kale Caesar Salad (GF)
Crunchy kale and caesar dressing.
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Marinated kale, nutritional yeast, and coconut aminos, garnished with cucumber and sweet potato bacon
|Kale Salad
|$6.00
Kale salad garnished with cucumber and sweet potato bacon.
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)
|$5.99
|Power Kale Salad
|$11.99
Vegan. Kale tossed in locally sourced, signature kale dressing, sliced cucumber, julienne tri-colored peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes & sundried tomatoes.
Arden's Garden
3113 Main St, East Point
|New Kale Salad
|$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
Arden's Garden
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|New Kale Salad
|$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Kale Salad Pint
|$5.00
Fresh kale mixed with toasted almonds, carrots, dried cranberries, dressed in our lemon agave vinaigrette.
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Sm Chopped Kale Salad
|$7.00
Arden's Garden
4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, Atlanta
|New Kale Salad
|$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
Arden's Garden
969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta
|New Kale Salad
|$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
Yumbii- Queso Shop
2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$11.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$11.00
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$4.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.