Kale salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve kale salad

Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Kale Salad$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
More about Arden's Garden
Item pic

 

Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck

55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Kale Salad$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes , Cucumbers,  Parmesan Mango Vinaigrette
More about Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
Item pic

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad (GF)
Crunchy kale and caesar dressing.
More about Bantam and Biddy
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$13.00
Marinated kale, nutritional yeast, and coconut aminos, garnished with cucumber and sweet potato bacon
Kale Salad$6.00
Kale salad garnished with cucumber and sweet potato bacon.
Kale Salad$13.00
Marinated kale, nutritional yeast, and coconut aminos, garnished with cucumber and sweet potato bacon
More about Life Bistro
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$12.99
More about Big Kahuna
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)$5.99
Power Kale Salad$11.99
Vegan. Kale tossed in locally sourced, signature kale dressing, sliced cucumber, julienne tri-colored peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes & sundried tomatoes.
More about Local Green Atlanta
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

3113 Main St, East Point

Avg 4.7 (816 reviews)
Takeout
New Kale Salad$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Kale Salad$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
More about Arden's Garden
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad Pint$5.00
Fresh kale mixed with toasted almonds, carrots, dried cranberries, dressed in our lemon agave vinaigrette.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chopped Kale Salad$7.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
New Kale Salad$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Kale Salad$7.50
Ingredients: Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, (Dressing: Dijon, Lemon Juice, Shallots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper).
More about Arden's Garden
Item pic

 

Yumbii- Queso Shop

2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
Chopped Kale Salad$4.00
Organic chopped kale & thin cut cabbage tossed in our homemade avocado lime crema and topped with blistered corn, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, radish, and fresh avocado.
More about Yumbii- Queso Shop

