Karaage in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve karaage

Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$5.99
Japanese Deep-Fried Marinated Chicken. Served with mayonnaise
More about Yebisuya
CHICKEN KARAAGE image

 

SAKURA RAMEN BAR

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KARAAGE$7.00
Twice fried chicken dark meat topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
OK YAKI image

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Karaage$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
Combo$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
Age Onigiri$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
More about OK YAKI

