Karaage in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve karaage
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Chicken Karaage
|$5.99
Japanese Deep-Fried Marinated Chicken. Served with mayonnaise
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|CHICKEN KARAAGE
|$7.00
Twice fried chicken dark meat topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
OK YAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta
|Karaage
|$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
|Combo
|$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
|Age Onigiri
|$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC