Katsu in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve katsu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Ramen and Katsu
|$19.50
|Katsu Curry
|$17.50
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Chicken Katsu
|$10.99
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlet
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.99
A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish
|Katsu Don
|$13.99
A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet with egg, onions & scallions in sauce
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|KID KATSU BOAT
|$12.00
4 pcs of chicken katsu
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Ramen + Katsu
|$19.50
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$16.50
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.00
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$12.50
Deep fried Chicken with panko breading served with tonkatsu sauce
|CURRY KATSU RICE
|$13.50
Japanese Curry served over fried chicken katsu