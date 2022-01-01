Katsu curry in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve katsu curry
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Katsu Curry
|$17.50
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.99
A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.99
A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$16.50
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.00
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|CURRY KATSU RICE
|$13.50
Japanese Curry served over fried chicken katsu