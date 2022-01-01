Kimchi in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Krave
Krave
1170 Collier Rd NW #B, Atlanta
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.95
Fried Rice with Kimchi and egg on top
More about El Burro Pollo
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Kimchi Quesadillas
|$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
More about Yebisuya
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Pork Kimchi
|$8.99
Sauteed Pork Belly w/ Kimchi. **HOT**
|Tonkotsu Kimchi Ramen
|$14.99
Topped with pork belly, kimchi & boiled egg
More about Maepole
SALADS • CHICKEN
Maepole
72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta
|Kimchi
|$1.00
Spicy Fermented Cabbage
More about Takorea
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$3.50
Rice cooked with our spicy gochujang (red pepper sacue), house made kimchi and sesame oil.
|Kimchi Cucumber
|$3.50
|Kimchi Napa
|$3.50
More about Azotea Cantina
Azotea Cantina
245 18th Street NW, Atlanta
|Red Cabbage Kimchi
|$3.50
house made kimchi with sesame & red chili