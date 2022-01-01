Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Krave

1170 Collier Rd NW #B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$8.95
Fried Rice with Kimchi and egg on top
More about Krave
Kimchi Quesadillas image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Quesadillas$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
More about El Burro Pollo
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Kimchi$8.99
Sauteed Pork Belly w/ Kimchi. **HOT**
Tonkotsu Kimchi Ramen$14.99
Topped with pork belly, kimchi & boiled egg
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Maepole

72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi$1.00
Spicy Fermented Cabbage
More about Maepole
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$3.50
Rice cooked with our spicy gochujang (red pepper sacue), house made kimchi and sesame oil.
Kimchi Cucumber$3.50
Kimchi Napa$3.50
More about Takorea
Item pic

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Cabbage Kimchi$3.50
house made kimchi with sesame & red chili
More about Azotea Cantina
OK YAKI image

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Cold Kimchi$2.00
More about OK YAKI

