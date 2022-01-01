Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Kung Pao Chicken
Dark meat chicken, bok choy, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms stir fried in a hot and spicy sauce and topped with peanuts
More about Chai Peking
Item pic

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
Kung Pao Chicken$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Item pic

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
Kung Pao Chicken$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Chicken Pasta

Pho

Fettuccine Alfredo

Asian Salad

Crab Fried Rice

Nachos

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston