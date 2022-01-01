Kung pao chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|*Kung Pao Chicken
Dark meat chicken, bok choy, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms stir fried in a hot and spicy sauce and topped with peanuts
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Kung Pao Chicken Combo
|$15.40
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
