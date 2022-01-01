Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Lamb Burgers image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Burgers$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Spiced Lamb Burger image

 

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Lamb Burger$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
More about Rina
5Church Lamb Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5Church Atlanta

1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (3702 reviews)
Takeout
5Church Lamb Burger$15.00
red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, secret sauce, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
5Church Lamb Burger$15.00
red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, secret sauce, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
More about 5Church Atlanta
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Lamb Burger$11.99
6oz Chargrilled Lamb Burger served with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Tzatziki Sauce
More about BGR Grille
Item pic

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Burger$24.00
8oz lamb, arugula, goat cheese, mixed mushrooms, fig mustard aioli
More about The Select
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LAMB BURGER$13.95
More about Whitehall Tavern

