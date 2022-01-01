Lamb burgers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Lamb Burgers
|$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
Rina
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Spiced Lamb Burger
|$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
5Church Atlanta
1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta
|5Church Lamb Burger
|$15.00
red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, secret sauce, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Mediterranean Lamb Burger
|$11.99
6oz Chargrilled Lamb Burger served with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Tzatziki Sauce
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Lamb Burger
|$24.00
8oz lamb, arugula, goat cheese, mixed mushrooms, fig mustard aioli