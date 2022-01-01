Lasagna in
Atlanta
/
Atlanta
/
Lasagna
Atlanta restaurants that serve lasagna
il Giallo
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
No reviews yet
Crazy Lasagna, Short Rib
$25.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Rosemary Braising Jus
More about il Giallo
G's Pizza
5920 Roswell Road, Suite B119, Sandy Springs
No reviews yet
15" "Lasagna"
$24.00
Short Rib, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese
More about G's Pizza
