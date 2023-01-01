Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster fried rice in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve lobster fried rice

Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - Howell Mill

1801 Howell Mill Road Suite #400, Atlanta

Sea Salt Lobster Fried Rice$32.00
Sea Salt Hibachi Fried Rice comes with Vegetables, Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak and Garlic Butter.
SriThai - Emory Point

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta

LOBSTER FRIED RICE$40.00
Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.
SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

LOBSTER FRIED RICE$40.00
Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.
