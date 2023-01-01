Lobster fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve lobster fried rice
Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - Howell Mill
1801 Howell Mill Road Suite #400, Atlanta
|Sea Salt Lobster Fried Rice
|$32.00
Sea Salt Hibachi Fried Rice comes with Vegetables, Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak and Garlic Butter.
SriThai - Emory Point
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
|LOBSTER FRIED RICE
|$40.00
Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.