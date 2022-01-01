Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$7.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$21.00
inside: lobster tempura, shiso mint, Japanese aioli outside: spicy snow crab and masago caviar
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER AND CUCUMBER ROLL$25.00
Topped with smoked salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
26 Lobster Roll$32.00
Crispy Lobster, asparagus, masago, avocado, 26 yum yum sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Item pic

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$28.00
Award winning! Butter poached lobster served on our speciality roll. Served with your choice of side item.
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$8.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER ROLL*$9.40
Lobster Roll$7.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

