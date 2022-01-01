Lobster rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Lobster Roll
|$7.50
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Lobster Roll
|$21.00
inside: lobster tempura, shiso mint, Japanese aioli outside: spicy snow crab and masago caviar
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|LOBSTER AND CUCUMBER ROLL
|$25.00
Topped with smoked salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|26 Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Crispy Lobster, asparagus, masago, avocado, 26 yum yum sauce
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Award winning! Butter poached lobster served on our speciality roll. Served with your choice of side item.