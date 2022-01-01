Lobsters in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve lobsters

BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.00
seafood gumbo$10.00
Shrimp &Grits$22.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Republic Lounge image

 

Republic Lounge

990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster N Shrimp$32.00
More about Republic Lounge
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image

 

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro

320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
More about Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
Item pic

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll$28.00
Award winning! Butter poached lobster served on our speciality roll. Served with your choice of side item.
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Spice House image

 

Spice House

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Lobster Mac$26.00
Creamy, Cheesy Southern Mac n Cheese mixed with shrimp and topped with a fried lobster tail.
More about Spice House
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$6.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Spice house - Buckhead image

 

Spice house - Buckhead

2591 Piedmont road ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac$27.00
Cheesy Mac n Cheese tossed with Shrimp and topped with a fried Lobster Tail
More about Spice house - Buckhead

