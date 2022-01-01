Lobsters in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve lobsters
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
|Shrimp &Grits
|$22.00
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Award winning! Butter poached lobster served on our speciality roll. Served with your choice of side item.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Lobster Mac
|$26.00
Creamy, Cheesy Southern Mac n Cheese mixed with shrimp and topped with a fried lobster tail.
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Philly Roll
|$6.50
|Crunchy 14th
|$11.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00