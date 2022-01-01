Mac and cheese in Atlanta

Republic Lounge image

 

Republic Lounge

990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Republic Lounge
Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$5.95
More about Restaurant 10
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
More about The Brass Tap
Bellina Alimentari image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Bellina Alimentari

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Mac & Cheese$14.00
rigatoni, artisanal Italian cheeses, bread crumbs
More about Bellina Alimentari
Lagarde image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tots$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
Cajun Fish Bites App$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
More about Lagarde
MAC N CHEESE image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
More about LadyBird
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image

 

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro

320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
More about Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
Crusted Mac and Cheese image

 

New Realm Brewing Company

550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crusted Mac and Cheese$12.00
More about New Realm Brewing Company
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South image

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 Wings$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Shrimp Plate$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image

 

Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese Side
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
Mac and cheese image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and cheese
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
Maepole image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Maepole

72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Watermelon Greaterade$4.00
ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
Vegetable Plate$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
More about Maepole
Neyow's of Atlanta image

 

Neyow's of Atlanta

131 Walker St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$5.75
More about Neyow's of Atlanta
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image

 

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

3699 Main St., College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
Half Chicken Plate$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
Dino Beef Rib$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
More about Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried portobello Bites$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
Rasta Rasta Pasta$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.
More about Life Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Azule #2 Piedmont

2625 Piedmont Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Island Spice Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Azule #2 Piedmont

