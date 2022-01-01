Mac and cheese in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Bellina Alimentari
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Italian Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
rigatoni, artisanal Italian cheeses, bread crumbs
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Tots
|$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
|Cajun Fish Bites App
|$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta
|Mac & Cheese
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
New Realm Brewing Company
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta
|Crusted Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|12 Wings
|$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
|Shrimp Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Mac N Cheese Side
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Mac and cheese
SALADS • CHICKEN
Maepole
72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta
|Watermelon Greaterade
|$4.00
ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
|Vegetable Plate
|$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
3699 Main St., College Park
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
|Half Chicken Plate
|$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
|Dino Beef Rib
|$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cuts Steakhouse
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Fried portobello Bites
|$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
|Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
|Rasta Rasta Pasta
|$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.