Mango salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve mango salad

Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck

55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Kale Salad$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes , Cucumbers,  Parmesan Mango Vinaigrette
More about Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$10.50
Grilled shrimp and calamari with shredded cabbage, sliced mango mixed with fish sauce dressing and shrimp chips on the side
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Salad$12.00
Grilled shrimp and calamari with shredded cabbage, freshly sliced mango mix with house fish sauce dressing and shrimp chips
More about Anh's Kitchen
Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO AVOCADO SALAD$8.99
field greens, avocado, mango, radish, goat cheese, chipotle dressing
More about Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh

