Mango salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta
|Mango Kale Salad
|$10.00
Cherry Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Parmesan Mango Vinaigrette
More about District III
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Mango Salad
|$10.50
Grilled shrimp and calamari with shredded cabbage, sliced mango mixed with fish sauce dressing and shrimp chips on the side
More about Anh's Kitchen
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Mango Salad
|$12.00
Grilled shrimp and calamari with shredded cabbage, freshly sliced mango mix with house fish sauce dressing and shrimp chips