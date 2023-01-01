Meatloaf sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Smoked Bacon Meatloaf Sandwich
|$17.00
local ground beef with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, BK special sauce on a toasted bun
More about SANDY SPRINGS DINER
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANDY SPRINGS DINER
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.49