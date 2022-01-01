Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Postino Buckhead

3655 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Buckhead
Consumer pic

 

Wylie & Rum

45 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Mixed Greens Salad$7.95
Mixed Greens, Mango Chunks, Tomato Wedges, Red Onion, Toasted Coconut, in our Homemade Mango Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Wylie & Rum
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
with white balsamic vinaigrette, garlic crumbs and chives (v, gf)
More about Redbird

