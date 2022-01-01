Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Saxbys

100 Decatur St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cornbread Muffins$7.00
mini cornbread muffins with banner butter and 'liquid gold' spun honey
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Muffin, GF$4.00
Bluberry Muffin$4.00
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Chocolate Muffin$2.50
Apple Crumb Muffin$2.50
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Muffin$4.99
English Muffin$3.49
Toasted English muffin served with butter.
Blueberry Muffin$4.99
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin Pack
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brioche Muffin$4.00
**Only Available between the hours of 8am and 11am**
More about Juniper Cafe
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
The Busy Bee Cafe image

 

The Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread Muffin$0.85
More about The Busy Bee Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Lobster Rolls

Mussels

Tonkatsu

Collard Greens

Pies

Rangoon

Pad Thai

Shrimp Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston