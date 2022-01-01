Muffins in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve muffins
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
100 Decatur St, Atlanta
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.95
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Cornbread Muffins
|$7.00
mini cornbread muffins with banner butter and 'liquid gold' spun honey
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Banana Muffin, GF
|$4.00
|Bluberry Muffin
|$4.00
More about Get Fruity Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
|Chocolate Muffin
|$2.50
|Apple Crumb Muffin
|$2.50
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Banana Muffin
|$4.99
|English Muffin
|$3.49
Toasted English muffin served with butter.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.99
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|English Muffin Pack
More about Juniper Cafe
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Brioche Muffin
|$4.00
**Only Available between the hours of 8am and 11am**