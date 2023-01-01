Mushroom soup in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve mushroom soup
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta
|SA2. AROMATIC MUSHROOM SOUP
|$7.00
Aromatic soup with medley of mushrooms, glass noodles, shredded cabbage, lime.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden - East Point
3113 Main St, East Point
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$6.95
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cremini Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Coconut Milk, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Brown Rice, Cashew Cream, Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Nutritional Yeast, Corn Starch, Dill, Miso Paste, Braggs Amino, Salt, Italian Seasoning, Black Pepper
Arden's Garden - Sandtown
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$6.95
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cremini Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Coconut Milk, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Brown Rice, Cashew Cream, Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Nutritional Yeast, Corn Starch, Dill, Miso Paste, Braggs Amino, Salt, Italian Seasoning, Black Pepper
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden - Vinings
4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, Atlanta
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$6.95
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cremini Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Coconut Milk, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Brown Rice, Cashew Cream, Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Nutritional Yeast, Corn Starch, Dill, Miso Paste, Braggs Amino, Salt, Italian Seasoning, Black Pepper