Mussels in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve mussels
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Mussel
|$17.00
New Zealand mussel, roasted red chili, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Baked Mussel
|$18.00
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
PIZZA
Hearth Pizza Tavern
5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs
|Prince Edward Island Mussels
|$15.00
WHITE: White wine, shallots, garlic, fennel, basil-mint butter, toasted focaccia. / RED: Spicy marinara, white wine, fresh herbs, Kalamata olives, capers, calabrian chiles, toasted focaccia.
More about 5Church Atlanta
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5Church Atlanta
1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta
|Steamed PEI Mussels
|$14.00
herbs, tomato, red curry, coconut broth, naan
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Coconut Mussels
|$17.00
Lemongrass, coconut milk, habanero, and lime. Served with grilled bread.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|MUSSEL DYNAMITE
|$14.00
Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix