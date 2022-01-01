Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussel$17.00
New Zealand mussel, roasted red chili, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Mussel$18.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Hearth Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Hearth Pizza Tavern

5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prince Edward Island Mussels$15.00
WHITE: White wine, shallots, garlic, fennel, basil-mint butter, toasted focaccia. / RED: Spicy marinara, white wine, fresh herbs, Kalamata olives, capers, calabrian chiles, toasted focaccia.
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5Church Atlanta

1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (3702 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed PEI Mussels$14.00
herbs, tomato, red curry, coconut broth, naan
More about 5Church Atlanta
Hammocks Trading Company image

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Mussels$17.00
Lemongrass, coconut milk, habanero, and lime. Served with grilled bread.
More about Hammocks Trading Company
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSEL DYNAMITE$14.00
Baked mussel topped with dynamite seafood mix
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Item pic

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mussels$12.00
Mussels Sautéd in Garlic, Lemongrass, White Wine, and Coconut Milk steeped with Makrut Lime and Starfruit. Finished with our Housemade Chili Oil, Mint, and Basil. Served with Butter Grilled Housemade Baguette.
More about Juniper Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Avocado Toast

Lo Mein

Falafel Pitas

Tarts

Gnocchi

Sweet Potato Pies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston