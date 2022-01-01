Nachos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve nachos
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Combo
|$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla chips covered with grilled chicken, queso, corn, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cilantro sour cream & chipotle sauce.
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
|Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
|Plain Nachos
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
|Nachos Grandes
|$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta
|Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Meat Locker Burger
|$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
|Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Nacho Totcho
|$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
More about Lovett Lion's Cafe
Lovett Lion's Cafe
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken & Queso on Toasted Tortilla Chips
|Cheese Nacho
|$7.00
Queso on Toasted Tortilla Chips