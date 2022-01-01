Noodle salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve noodle salad
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF
|$12.00
This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$12.95
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Bun Noodle Salad - Roasted Eggplant
|$13.00
A Light and Refreshing Salad consisting of cooked Rice Noodles, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish and Mint, Basil, Cilantro.
Topped with Candied Peanuts, Fried Shallot and Garlic. Our version of the Bun Salad is dressed with a Nuac Cham Vinaigrette.
|Bun Noodle Salad - Marinated Chicken
|$14.00
|Bun Noodle Salad - Caramel Pork
|$14.00
