Noodle salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve noodle salad

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

Takeout
Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF$12.00
This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.
Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soba Noodle Salad$12.95
Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bun Noodle Salad - Roasted Eggplant$13.00
A Light and Refreshing Salad consisting of cooked Rice Noodles, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish and Mint, Basil, Cilantro.
Topped with Candied Peanuts, Fried Shallot and Garlic. Our version of the Bun Salad is dressed with a Nuac Cham Vinaigrette.
Bun Noodle Salad - Marinated Chicken$14.00
Bun Noodle Salad - Caramel Pork$14.00
A Light and Refreshing Salad consisting of cooked Rice Noodles, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish and Mint, Basil, Cilantro.
