Octopus in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve octopus

Grilled Octopus image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Under the Cork Tree image

 

Under the Cork Tree

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus ala Plancha$17.00
More about Under the Cork Tree
Item pic

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Spanish Octopus$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions
More about The Select
Restaurant banner

 

Octopus Kitchen

1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus Egg Rolls$15.00
Filled w/ avocado, octopus, and red onion served w/ garlic aioli.
More about Octopus Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Chocolate Bars

Edamame

Salmon

Avocado Burgers

Sirloin Steaks

Spaghetti

Pad Thai

Home Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston