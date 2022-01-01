Octopus in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve octopus
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
Under the Cork Tree
5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta
|Octopus ala Plancha
|$17.00
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Roasted Spanish Octopus
|$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions