Pad thai in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pad thai
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|PAD THAI
|$13.00
Rice noodle stirred-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. *contains peanuts and shellfish*
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Tum Pok Pok
5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee
|#T9 Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our tamarind sauce, beans sprout, scallion, peanut and your choice of meat
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$17.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
26 Thai Kitchen
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|SPRING ROLL
|$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|Sri Thai Roll
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.