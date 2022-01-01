Pad thai in Atlanta

PAD THAI image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
PAD THAI$13.00
Rice noodle stirred-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. *contains peanuts and shellfish*
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Pad Thai image

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
#T9 Pad Thai image

 

Tum Pok Pok

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#T9 Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our tamarind sauce, beans sprout, scallion, peanut and your choice of meat
More about Tum Pok Pok
Pad Thai (GF) image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai (GF)$17.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Pad Thai (GF) image

 

26 Thai Kitchen

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai (GF)$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
Pad Thai image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Sri Thai Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

