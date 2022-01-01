Pastries in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pastries
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Pastry Basket
|$15.00
three local pastries from Alon's Bakery | ask your server
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Pastry Stand Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Our Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie. Wrapped up and ready to go.
|Pastry Stand Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.00
Our Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Cookie. Wrapped up and ready to go.
|Pastry Stand Coconut Lime Cookie
|$2.00