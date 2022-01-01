Patty melts in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve patty melts
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Patty Melt
|$10.50
Served with grilled onions and Swiss on rye. Served with one side
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Patty Melt W/ French Fries
|$11.35
Served on Grilled Rye with melted Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Cole Slaw & Pickle
Wild Heaven Beer - West End
1010 White St SW, Atlanta
|Black Bean Patty Melt
|$12.00
Seared house made black bean patty, tomato, pepper jack cheese topped with green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
|Steak Patty Melt
|$15.00
Garlic beef with soy sauce, red onions, green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.