Patty melts in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve patty melts

Cross Creek Cafe image

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.50
Served with grilled onions and Swiss on rye. Served with one side
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt W/ French Fries$11.35
Served on Grilled Rye with melted Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Cole Slaw & Pickle
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Item pic

 

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

1010 White St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Patty Melt$12.00
Seared house made black bean patty, tomato, pepper jack cheese topped with green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
Steak Patty Melt$15.00
Garlic beef with soy sauce, red onions, green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End

