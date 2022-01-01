Pepper steaks in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pepper steaks
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Black Pepper Steak
|$25.00
Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, peppercorn, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Pepper Steak w/ Onions
Beef sautéed with red and green bell peppers and yellow onions in a savory dark sauce
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Black Pepper Steak
|$18.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Ribeye, bell pepper, onion
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta
|Black Pepper Steak
|$25.00
Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, peppercorn, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice