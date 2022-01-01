Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho tai in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve pho tai

District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Tai and Chin$14.50
Rare beef and Brisket
Pho Tai$14.00
Rare beef
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai$13.50
Rare Beef
Pho Tai Chin$14.00
Rare Beef and Brisket
More about Anh's Kitchen

