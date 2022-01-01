Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pho tai in
Atlanta
/
Atlanta
/
Pho Tai
Atlanta restaurants that serve pho tai
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Pho Tai and Chin
$14.50
Rare beef and Brisket
Pho Tai
$14.00
Rare beef
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
No reviews yet
Pho Tai
$13.50
Rare Beef
Pho Tai Chin
$14.00
Rare Beef and Brisket
More about Anh's Kitchen
