Pies in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pies
Pielands
1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta
|Cheese Pie
|$3.00
Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.
|Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
|$3.50
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4600 Roswell Road #130, Sandy Springs
|Dozen 4" Pies
|$50.00
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies! If you'd like multiple of 1 flavor, please specify in Special Instructions.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slutty Vegan ATL
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.50