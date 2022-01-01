Pies in Atlanta

Pielands image

 

Pielands

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pie$3.00
Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.
Cheese Pie with Pepperoni$3.50
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
More about Pielands
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Dozen 4" Pies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4600 Roswell Road #130, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Dozen 4" Pies$50.00
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies! If you'd like multiple of 1 flavor, please specify in Special Instructions.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Sweet Potato Pie image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slutty Vegan ATL

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie$3.50
More about Slutty Vegan ATL
RENDANG HAND PIE image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ticonderoga Club

99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RENDANG HAND PIE$12.00
More about Ticonderoga Club

