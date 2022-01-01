Pork belly in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pork belly
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Cajun Pork Belly APP
|$13.00
Citrus Cured Pork Belly, Broccoli Slaw, Sweet n Sour Sauce
|Pork Belly Hash Benedict
|$17.00
Pork Belly, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.50
|Grilled Pork Belly
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5Church Atlanta
1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$12.00
cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, hoisin glaze, roasted peanut
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Pork Belly Rice & Bean Bowl
|$16.00
Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with crispy and tender fried pork belly
|Pork Belly Mofongo
|$16.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with crispy pork belly in pork broth.
|Tropical Salad with Pork Belly
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with crispy and tender fried pork belly
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|PORK BELLY SAND
|$12.00
Pork Belly, cabbage, chipotle aioli, escabeche, sourdough
|TACO PORK BELLY
|$6.00
Pork belly (braised & then flash fried), charro bean spread, sweet onions, radish and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla with a side of jalapeno salsa!!
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$17.60
Chef Gu's special smoked pork belly, stir-fried with rice, peas and carrots.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Pork Belly Mofongo
|$19.00
|Pork Belly Rice & Bean Bowl
|$18.00
|Salad With Pork Belly
|$18.00