Pork chops in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve pork chops

Cross Creek Cafe image

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smothered Pork Chop With 2 Sides$14.95
Served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Seasoned Green Beans
More about Cross Creek Cafe
SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$34.50
More about SOHO American Bistro
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chop With Rice$15.00
More about Anh's Kitchen
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Pork Chop & Eggs$14.45
Any Style
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop and Two Sides$17.60
One breaded bone in pork chop, fried to perfection.
Served with choice of two sides and a corn bread muffin.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Neyow's of Atlanta image

 

Neyow's of Atlanta

131 Walker St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops$17.00
More about Neyow's of Atlanta
Item pic

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hickory Glazed Pork Chop$32.00
house-made bacon, sea island succotash, roasted pepper, corn cream
More about The Select
Item pic

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemongrass Pork Chop$27.00
Collar cut bone out Pork Chop, brined for 24 hours in Lemongrass and Aromatics. We then take our Chops and marinate them in Garlic, Honey and Lemongrass. Cooked on the grill we lightly char the pork chop as to add some smokey flavor. Finishing the dish is a Salad of Corn, Tomato, Ginger, Garlic and Jalapeno glazed in sweetened Fish Sauce and Butter.
More about Juniper Cafe
Pork Chops image

 

The Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chops$22.00
More about The Busy Bee Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK$12.59
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

