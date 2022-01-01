Pork chops in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pork chops
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Smothered Pork Chop With 2 Sides
|$14.95
Served with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and Seasoned Green Beans
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Pork Chop
|$34.50
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Grilled Pork Chop With Rice
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|1 Pork Chop & Eggs
|$14.45
Any Style
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Fried Pork Chop and Two Sides
|$17.60
One breaded bone in pork chop, fried to perfection.
Served with choice of two sides and a corn bread muffin.
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Hickory Glazed Pork Chop
|$32.00
house-made bacon, sea island succotash, roasted pepper, corn cream
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Lemongrass Pork Chop
|$27.00
Collar cut bone out Pork Chop, brined for 24 hours in Lemongrass and Aromatics. We then take our Chops and marinate them in Garlic, Honey and Lemongrass. Cooked on the grill we lightly char the pork chop as to add some smokey flavor. Finishing the dish is a Salad of Corn, Tomato, Ginger, Garlic and Jalapeno glazed in sweetened Fish Sauce and Butter.
The Busy Bee Cafe
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta
|Pork Chops
|$22.00