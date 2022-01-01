Pork chops in Atlanta

Collar cut bone out Pork Chop, brined for 24 hours in Lemongrass and Aromatics. We then take our Chops and marinate them in Garlic, Honey and Lemongrass. Cooked on the grill we lightly char the pork chop as to add some smokey flavor. Finishing the dish is a Salad of Corn, Tomato, Ginger, Garlic and Jalapeno glazed in sweetened Fish Sauce and Butter.

