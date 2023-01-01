Pork dumplings in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pork dumplings
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|Xian Pork Dumplings
|$10.75
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with pork, ginger, and garlic, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.