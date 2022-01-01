Pork fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pork fried rice
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$14.00
BBQ Pork, egg, carrot, and green pea
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.50
|Asian BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$16.50
Roasted Char Siu Pork Fried Rice - Teppan grilled Char Siu, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions.
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$12.99
Egg Fried Rice with carrots, onions & scallions. Topped with Pork Chashu