Potstickers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve potstickers
Urban Wok
705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven
|6 Chicken Potstickers
|$7.00
Six of our delicious Organic Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces. Most Popular is our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce.
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Vegan Potstickers
|$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Chicken Pot Stickers
|$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
The Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs
|Potstickers
|$3.99