Potstickers in Atlanta

8 Chicken Potstickers image

 

Urban Wok

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Chicken Potstickers$7.00
Six of our delicious Organic Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces. Most Popular is our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce.
Urban Wok
Vegan Potstickers image

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Local Expedition
Chicken Pot Stickers image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Stickers$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
The Local Expedition image

 

The Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers$3.99
The Local Expedition
Big Boss Chinese image

 

Big Boss Chinese

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potsticker$7.00
Big Boss Chinese

