Prime ribs in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve prime ribs

The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$14.00
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Chicken Salad

Drunken Noodles

Coconut Soup

Lasagna

Miso Soup

Cheeseburgers

Curry Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston