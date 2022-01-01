Pulled chicken sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked dark meat pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side