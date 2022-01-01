Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked dark meat pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.95
pulled chicken, house-made bbq, caramelized onions, honey mustard slaw
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

