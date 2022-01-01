Quesadillas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Rreal Tacos
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
More about Graffiti Atlanta
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Local Green Atlanta
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
|$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about No Mas! Cantina
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas, grilled with Mexican cheeses served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Burro Pollo
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Kimchi Quesadillas
|$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
|Quesadilla
|$6.50
Toasted wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and Queso Fresco Cheese ...served with Sour Cream
More about Minero
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, beans, cilantro, on a flour tortilla