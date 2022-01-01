Quesadillas in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
More about La Costilla Grill
Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Graffiti Atlanta
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Quesadilla image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Two flour tortillas, grilled with Mexican cheeses served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about No Mas! Cantina
Kimchi Quesadillas image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Quesadillas$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
Quesadilla$6.50
Toasted wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and Queso Fresco Cheese ...served with Sour Cream
More about El Burro Pollo
Chicken Quesadilla image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, beans, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
More about Minero
Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Irby's Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Sweet Potato Fries

Brisket

Chicken Burgers

Green Beans

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston