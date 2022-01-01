Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve quiche

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche$15.00
Gluten-free, Spinach and Feta Quiche, Almond Meal Crust, Served with Side Salad
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Main pic

 

Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs

6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Café Vendôme Quiche - QUARTER$14.99
Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.
Café Vendôme Quiche - WHOLE$49.99
Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.
More about Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

