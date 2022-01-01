Quiche in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve quiche
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Quiche
|$15.00
Gluten-free, Spinach and Feta Quiche, Almond Meal Crust, Served with Side Salad
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,, Atlanta
|Café Vendôme Quiche - QUARTER
|$14.99
Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.
|Café Vendôme Quiche - WHOLE
|$49.99
Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
|Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
|Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.