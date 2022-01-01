Reuben in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, on marbled rye.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$15.00
house brined corned beef loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss, and Russian dressing
Turkey Reuben$13.00
loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss and Russian dressing
More about Apron + Ladle
1c8fabd8-bca8-476c-b44c-2bf9342dd7c0 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Sandwich$11.95
Your Choice of Corned Beef or Pastrami with Melted Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Rye Bread, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw & Pickle
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Reuben$17.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$12.49
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Reuben
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

