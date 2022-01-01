Reuben in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve reuben
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Classic Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, on marbled rye.
More about Apron + Ladle
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$15.00
house brined corned beef loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss, and Russian dressing
|Turkey Reuben
|$13.00
loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss and Russian dressing
More about Sandy Springs Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Your Choice of Corned Beef or Pastrami with Melted Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Rye Bread, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw & Pickle
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|New York Reuben
|$17.00