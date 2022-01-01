Rice bowls in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve rice bowls

El Burro Pollo image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl$12.75
Mexican rice and black beans topped with our spicy three chile chicken, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.
More about El Burro Pollo
El Super Pan @ The Battery image

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Al Ajillo Rice & Bean Bowl$18.00
Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with garlic sauteed adobo shrimp, onions, garlic confit and shrimp broth
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
El Super Pan image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Sofrito Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl$14.50
Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted vegetables with sofrito chicken.
More about El Super Pan

