Rice noodles in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve rice noodles

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Noodles, Chicken
Rice noodles, sliced napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo slices, snow peas, carrots and celery
Rice Noodles, Vegetable
Rice noodles, sliced napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo slices, snow peas, carrots and celery
More about Chai Peking
Urban Wok

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodles - GF
Rice Noodles - GF, V
More about Urban Wok
District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flat Rice Noodles$17.00
More about District III
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF$12.00
This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Rice Noodles$14.30
Rice noodles, curry powder, egg, carrots, onions, green onions and Chinese cabbage. Vegetarian friendly.
More about Gu's Kitchen

