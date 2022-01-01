Rice noodles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Chai Peking
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Rice Noodles, Chicken
Rice noodles, sliced napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo slices, snow peas, carrots and celery
|Rice Noodles, Vegetable
Rice noodles, sliced napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo slices, snow peas, carrots and celery
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Ginger Rice Noodle Salad *GF
|$12.00
This light and refreshing vermicelli rice noodle salad can be served alone or served with teppan grilled proteins. The best part is that this dish is also gluten free.